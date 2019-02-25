DENVER — This summer, Alice In Chains and Korn are going on tour together across North America - and they'll be making a stop in Denver at Pepsi Center on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Joined by underacts Underoath (for the whole tour) and Fever 333 (for Denver), tickets to the show go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. at this link.

Live Nation

Citi cardmembers can get presale ticket access beginning Feb. 26. If that's you - head to this link for complete details.

Doors are at 5 p.m. for the show and it starts at 6 p.m., according to Live Nation.

The 30-city tour will begin July 18 in Del Valle, Texas, and wrap up Sept. 4 in Mountain View, California.

Underoath performs at the Rock On The Range Music Festival at Mapfre Stadium on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS