Korn, Evanescence book Ball Arena concert

Korn has sold 40 million albums worldwide and collected two Grammy Awards.

DENVER — Two of the biggest rock bands from the early 2000s are teaming for new summer tour.

Korn and Evanescence have just announced a new 18-city tour that kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Ball Arena in Denver.

The tour will make stops across the United States in Boston, Chicago, Houston and more before wrapping up in Washington on Friday, Sept. 16.

Tickets and VIP Packages go on sale starting Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

"We’re looking forward to going on tour this summer and bringing our friends, Evanescence, out," said Korn frontman Jonathan Davis. "Whenever Amy comes to one of our shows, I always love seeing her on the side of the stage watching the whole set and rocking out. We’re gonna have a great time on this tour, and we can’t wait to see you there."

"I fell hard into Korn’s music in high school. It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band. The chances we’ve had to play together over the years are special, a part of our history. They remain one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen," said Evanescence's Amy Lee. "It’s an honor and a thrill to go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since ‘07. We’re all really looking forward to this."

Korn and Evanescence 2022 tour

Tue Aug 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Aug 18 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 20 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 21 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue Aug 23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Wed Aug 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Aug 26 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Aug 27 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sun Aug 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Aug 31 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Sep 01 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 04 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue Sep 06 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri Sep 09 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 10 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center

Tue Sep 13 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Thu Sep 15 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 16 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Korn Summer Tour 2022 🌑 coming to a U.S. city near you. We’re bringing our friends @Evanescence, plus more special guests to be announced. Get tickets this Friday at 10AM local. https://t.co/kEkjAmO4OX pic.twitter.com/cPimfs46rm — Korn (@Korn) April 5, 2022

The chances we’ve had to play with Korn over the years are special, a part of our history. We are honored go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since ‘07. WE ARE READY🤘🤘🤘🤘https://t.co/flR9w2IZhA pic.twitter.com/l7WyJW9XG3 — Evanescence (@evanescence) April 5, 2022

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

