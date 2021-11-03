Electronic pioneers Kraftwerk announce Red Rocks concert

The electronic music pioneers will bring their immersive U.S. tour to Colorado next summer.

MORRISON, Colo. — Fresh off their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk have announced a new North American tour.

Kraftwerk's immersive "3-D" concert tour will mark the group's long-awaited tour launch after 2020 plans had to be cancelled. The tour will bring together music, 3-D visuals and performance art.

The band will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Tickets for the all-ages Colorado concert go on sale Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $50 to $130.

American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 4 at 10 p.m.

Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider started Kraftwerk in 1970 in Düsseldorf, Germany, where they conceived and produced all of Kraftwerk's electronic music albums. The group celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2020, and, in 2021, Kraftwerk were recognized for their ground-breaking work with their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Kraftwerk now consists of Hütter, Henning Schmitz, Fritz Hilpert, and Falk Grieffenhagen.

“Our music is changing in time, so we always play different versions; sometimes we change the tempos and sound," Kraftwerk’s lead singer and keyboardist Ralf Hütter told Rolling Stone in 2015. “Sometimes there’s different traffic on the autobahn. It’s all real. That’s what makes it interesting."

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders, and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

