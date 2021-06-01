KS 107.5 Summer Jam announces 2021 lineup

KS 107.5 Summer Jam moves back outdoors at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The lineup for KS 107.5's annual Summer Jam has officially been unveiled.

DaBaby will headline this summer's festival at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

The Charlotte rapper will be joined at the all-ages concert by Jack Harlow, Saweetie, PROF and Clever.

Summer Jam tickets go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $50 to $250 plus applicable service charges.

> Video above: DaBaby talks police reform and racism.

KS 107.5's Summer Jam was last held at Ball Arena in 2019 for its 22nd edition with Chris Brown, Tory Lanez, Joyner Lucas, Ty Dolla $ign and Yella Beezy.

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

