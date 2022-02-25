98.5 KYGO announces Fiddler's Green 'Birthday Bash' lineup

Country music star Chris Young is bringing his famous friends to Fiddler's Green this July.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver's 98.5 KYGO is bringing in some big names in country music for a summer concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.

Chris Young, Walker Hayes, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wade and Callista Clark will perform at KYGO's Birthday Bash concert.

98.5 KYGO is celebrating its 42nd birthday with the concert on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.

A ticket presale begins Thursday, March 3 at 10 a.m. before general sales start Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets for the all-ages concert are $25.00 to $99.95 plus applicable service charges.

Young earned seven nominations at the Academy of Country Music Awards, including album of the year and single of the year.

Young shares three of those nominations with his collaborator Kane Brown for their hit song “Famous Friends.”

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

