Meet the newest voice on Denver's 98.5 KYGO

The former host of "Total Request Live" joins Tracy Dixon on the KYGO Morning Show.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver's country music powerhouse KYGO is welcoming its newest on-air host.

98.5 KYGO announced that Brian McFayden will join the KYGO Morning Show with Tracy Dixon on Monday, Dec. 7.

"I’m thrilled to have Brian join KYGO," said 98.5 Program Director Brian Michel. "As a country boy from Nebraska, it only makes sense that he would return to his radio roots at the biggest brand in country radio and join his longtime friend, Tracy Dixon, on the KYGO Morning Show."

An Omaha, Nebraska native, McFayden's career started in radio on 93.7 "The Edge" in Minneapolis and 92.3 KROCK in New York.

McFayden has hosted "Total Request Live" and MTV News, HLN's "Morning Express as well as "Bleacher Report" segments on CNN, CNN International and HLN. McFayden's acting credits include CBS' "Cupid" and CW's "Beauty and the Geek."

“I’m beyond excited to not only be doing mornings for those legendary KYGO call letters and arguably the greatest country station ever, but I get to be on the air with my friend and amazingly talented, Tracy Dixon," said McFayden. "I’m a lucky man."

“Brian is an incredible and rare talent in this business," said KYGO Morning Show Host Tracy Dixon. "He is one of the most natural and creative personalities I’ve ever met. We’ve known each other for years and it’s quite literally a dream come true to have Brian as a partner."

The KYGO Morning Show with Tracy & Brian will debut Monday, Dec. 7 on 98.5 FM KYGO and KYGO.com.

