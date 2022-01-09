x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Music

98.5 KYGO announces 2023 Birthday Bash lineup

The annual birthday concert returns to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in 2023.

More Videos

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver's 98.5 KYGO is bringing in some big names in country music for a summer concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.

Brothers Osborne, Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe, Hailey Whitters, Randall King, and Double Wide will perform at KYGO's Birthday Bash concert.

98.5 KYGO is celebrating its 43rd birthday with the concert on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4 p.m.

A ticket presale begins Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. before general sales start Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets for the all-ages concert are $25.00 to $100.50 plus applicable service charges.

Brothers Osborne, a country music duo consisting of brothers T.J. Osborne and John Osborne, won 2022 Vocal Duo of the Year from the Academy of Country Music.

Credit: AP
John Osborne, left, and T.J. Osborne of the Brothers Osborne musical duo perform during halftime of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

Related Articles

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Before You Leave, Check This Out