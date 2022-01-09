98.5 KYGO announces 2023 Birthday Bash lineup

The annual birthday concert returns to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in 2023.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver's 98.5 KYGO is bringing in some big names in country music for a summer concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.

Brothers Osborne, Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe, Hailey Whitters, Randall King, and Double Wide will perform at KYGO's Birthday Bash concert.

98.5 KYGO is celebrating its 43rd birthday with the concert on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4 p.m.

A ticket presale begins Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. before general sales start Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets for the all-ages concert are $25.00 to $100.50 plus applicable service charges.

Brothers Osborne, a country music duo consisting of brothers T.J. Osborne and John Osborne, won 2022 Vocal Duo of the Year from the Academy of Country Music.

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

Get ready Denver... KYGO BIRTHDAY BASH details coming Friday morning at 8! We'll also have your first pair of tickets and pre-sale info! 🎉 🎉 🎂 🎂 #ListenLive > https://t.co/LYLQTa1OL8 pic.twitter.com/k1yky9Cinr — 98.5 KYGO (@985KYGO) November 30, 2022

