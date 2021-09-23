Country music group Lady A books Denver amphitheater concert

Country music group Lady A will launch a full U.S. tour this summer.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The summer concert season is heating up with another act booking a concert at Colorado's Fiddler's Green.

Lady A announced Monday its "What A Song Can Do Tour" will stop at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

The new tour from the country music group — previously known as Lady Antebellum — will also feature Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts.

> Above video: Lady A files lawsuit against singer who goes by the same name.

Tickets for the all-ages Denver concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28 at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $40 to $101, plus applicable service fees.

"To say we are beyond excited for this announcement is a huge understatement," according to Lady A. "We cannot wait to hit the road this summer on the What A Song Can Do Tour."

The national tour launches in Connecticut in July and continues through October.

"I’m such a fan of [Lady A] as artists, but even more as people," said Carly Pearce. "I speak for all of us that we are so incredibly excited to see all of your smiling faces. July can't get here fast enough!"

To say we are beyond excited for this announcement is a huge understatement. We cannot wait to hit the road this summer on the #WhatASongCanDoTour with @CarlyPearce @NikoMoon and @TenilleArts! Tickets on sale next Friday! https://t.co/rZDTH2JZTI pic.twitter.com/ygqF10mLUh — Lady A (@ladya) May 19, 2021

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

