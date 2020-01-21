GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Grammy Award-winning country music group Lady Antebellum will return to Colorado in 2020.

The trio has announced a summer concert at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 9 at 7 p.m.

Lady A's Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood will be joined by Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae at the "Ocean 2020 Tour" Denver performance.

Tickets for the Fiddler's Green tour stop go on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. A Fiddler's Green presale takes place Thursday, Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the password FIDDLERS.

Ticket prices range from $18.75 to $109.95, plus fees.

The Ocean 2020 Tour launches May 21 in New Mexico.

“After our Vegas residency and working on this record for the past year we are itching to get back out on the road and see how the fans gravitate to some of the deeper cuts off of Ocean,” said Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum. “We’ve missed those huge crowd sing-alongs and we are looking forward to having Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae light up the stage every night. This summer can’t come fast enough.”

Lady Antebellum, from left, Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley.

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheatre in the Denver metro area. Located near I-25 and Orchard in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

