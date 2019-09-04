LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Summer concert season is nearly here and Lakewood’s Summer Concert Series officially begins June 19.

Lakewood’s Heritage, Culture & the Arts has unveiled the artists set to perform during the 2019 Sounds Exciting! Summer Concert Series at Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Amphitheater.

Concerts are Wednesday evenings June 19 to July 31 (excluding July 3). Gates open at 6 p.m., the opening act performs at 6:15 p.m. and the headliner at 7:15 p.m.

2019 Sounds Exciting! lineup

June 19: Hazel Miller Band (rhythm and blues); Britta K opens.

(rhythm and blues); Britta K opens. June 26: Eufórquestra (funk); Roka Hueka opens.

(funk); Roka Hueka opens. July 10: The Lonesome Days (bluegrass); Turkeyfoot opens.

(bluegrass); Turkeyfoot opens. July 17: Silver & Gold (alternative rock); J-Calvin opens.

(alternative rock); J-Calvin opens. July 24: Chris Daniels and the Kings (blues); Voodoo Kings opens.

(blues); Voodoo Kings opens. July 31: Mike Nash & Southern Drawl Band (country); The Walker Williams Band opens.

Tickets for the summer concerts are sold at Lakewood.org/SummerConcerts, the Lakewood Cultural Center (470 S. Allison Parkway), the Lakewood Heritage Center (801 S. Yarrow St.) or by calling 303-987-7845. All seating is lawn seating, with blankets and low-height lawn chairs welcome.

The Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Amphitheater is located at the Lakewood Heritage Center at 801 S. Yarrow St. With panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains, the City of Lakewood considers the amphitheater to be the area’s most picturesque outdoor concert venue.

Ken Papaleo/High Country Coloring

