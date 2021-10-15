Lane 8 announces Red Rocks concert debut

Concert announcements are picking up as venues such as Red Rocks reopen in time for summer.

MORRISON, Colo. — Musician and music producer Lane 8 will take the Red Rocks concert stage for the first time later this year.

The electronic music star, also known as Daniel Goldstein, will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

"It's truly a dream come true to announce my first headline Red Rocks show," said Lane 8. "Four-hour set this October — can't wait to show you guys the new music I've been working on!"

Lane 8's announcement asks that fans not use their phones during the concert to immerse into the music and surroundings.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $50 to $90.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

