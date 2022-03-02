Lane 8 announces Red Rocks concert return

Music fans around the world are excited for the 2022 concert season, as even more artists return to live touring.

MORRISON, Colo. — Musician and music producer Lane 8 will take the Red Rocks concert stage once again after making his first appearance there last summer.

The electronic music star, also known as Daniel Goldstein, will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Lane 8 will be joined by Le Youth, Massane, and EMBRZ at the "Reviver Tour 2022" stop.

Tickets for the all-ages concert will go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $60 to $100. A ticket presale signup is underway at Lane8Music.com/Tour.

"Red Rocks I’m coming baaackkk!!!" tweeted Lane 8.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Red Rocks I’m coming baaackkk!!! So excited for this show and happy to be joined by @leyouth @massanemusic @Embrz - early access tickets on sale tomorrow at 10am MT - sign up at https://t.co/lwUdf9ONYw pic.twitter.com/34yR1B8RUh — Lane 8 (@Lane8music) March 1, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

