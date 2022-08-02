Lane 8 adds another Red Rocks date to US tour

After his first concert sold out, Lane 8 is extending his stay in Colorado.

MORRISON, Colo. — Musician and music producer Lane 8 will take the Red Rocks concert stage for a second night later this year.

The electronic music star, also known as Daniel Goldstein, has added a second performance on Sunday, Sept. 11, after his original show on Thursday, Sept. 8, sold out.

Lane 8 will be joined by Le Youth, Massane, and EMBRZ at the "Reviver Tour 2022" concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Tickets for the newly announced concert go on sale Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $60 to $100.

A ticket presale is available Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. at Go.Seated.com.

Lane 8 made his first appearance at Red Rocks last summer.

The 2022 Red Rocks concert schedule is still growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season continues.

announcing RED ROCKS NIGHT 2!!!!



so stoked we were able to grab the Sunday, save the date and sign up for presale here: https://t.co/xByzXJoPvE pic.twitter.com/kpERh4XhdV — Lane 8 (@Lane8music) August 1, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

