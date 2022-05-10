Lauren Alaina to headline Adams County Fair concert

The Adams County Fair is celebrating its 117th event in August.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Country music star Lauren Alaina will headline a concert at the Adams County Fair this summer.

Alaina will be joined by special guest Jordan Fletcher for a free concert at the Adams County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m.

After being the runner-up in the 10th season of "American Idol," Alaina has carved out a rising country music career following her first No. 1 hit “Road Less Traveled.” The song led to a Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award for New Vocalist of the Year in 2018.

Alaina has also topped the country music charts with "What Ifs," her duet with Kane Brown.

Fairgoers can download free tickets to the Adams County Fair concert at AdamsCountyFair.com. Four tickets per individual may be downloaded at one time.

The Adams County Fair is celebrating its 117th event Wednesday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 7 at Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton.

