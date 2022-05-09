Lauren Daigle to play pair of Red Rocks concerts

Lauren Daigle's latest single, “Hold On To Me,” marks her sixth No. 1.

MORRISON, Colo. — Grammy Award winner Lauren Daigle has announced her first Red Rocks concerts in nearly three years.

Daigle will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Wednesday, Sept. 21, concert promoter AEG Presents announced Monday.

Joining Daigle on night one will be Crowder, and Patrick Droney will join her on Wednesday.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Registration will open Monday, May 9 at 10 a.m. at LaurenDaigle.com for a pre-sale that begins Wednesday, May 11 at 10 a.m.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

