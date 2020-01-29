MORRISON, Colo. — Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Lauv will bring his “~how i’m feeling world tour~” to Colorado in 2020.

Lauv is set to headline a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Charlotte Lawrence and Alexander 23 are set to join as support.

Tickets for the Red Rocks show go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Recently featured on K-Pop group BTS’ track “Make It Right," Lauv is known for his hit songs "I Like Me Better," "Tattoos Together," and "Changes."

Lauv's 21-track debut album, ~how i'm feeling~, is set for release on March 6, 2020.

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2020?

2019 Jingle Ball New York - Show
Lauv performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders, and astounding views.  

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

RELATED: 'Funk on the Rocks' returning to Red Rocks with Chromeo, Madeon

RELATED: Umphrey's McGee announces 3-night Red Rocks stint

SUGGESTED VIDEOSColorado’s History

PHOTOS | Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado
01 / 24
02 / 24
03 / 24
04 / 24
Red Rocks at Sunrise, near Denver Colorado, during Winter
05 / 24
Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Morrison, Colorado
06 / 24
Red Rocks Amphitheater at sunrise, near Denver Colorado.
07 / 24
Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Denver, Colorado
08 / 24
09 / 24
The bench seats at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. Surrounded by beautiful geological formations, it's one of the best concert venues in the world.
10 / 24
Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Denver, Colorado
11 / 24
Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Morrison, Colorado
12 / 24
Walkway to Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado
13 / 24
Rock Formation at Red Rocks Park in Denver, Colorado
14 / 24
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter
15 / 24
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter
16 / 24
Morrison Road, looking West from the backside of Mount Morrison.
17 / 24
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter
18 / 24
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter
19 / 24
creation rock at red rocks park Colorado
20 / 24
creation rock at red rocks park Colorado.
21 / 24
Red Rocks Amphitheatre before an outdoor concert near Morrison, Colorado. This is a main attraction for residents and visitors to Denver.
22 / 24
From Morrison, Colorado. The view West just after sunset.
23 / 24
An aerial view of Red Rocks Amphitheatre, in Morrison, Colorado.
24 / 24