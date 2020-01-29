MORRISON, Colo. — Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Lauv will bring his “~how i’m feeling world tour~” to Colorado in 2020.

Lauv is set to headline a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Charlotte Lawrence and Alexander 23 are set to join as support.

Tickets for the Red Rocks show go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Recently featured on K-Pop group BTS’ track “Make It Right," Lauv is known for his hit songs "I Like Me Better," "Tattoos Together," and "Changes."

Lauv's 21-track debut album, ~how i'm feeling~, is set for release on March 6, 2020.

Lauv performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in New York.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders, and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

