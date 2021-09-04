Leftover Salmon books two-night Red Rocks stint

Red Rocks begins hosting concerts April 22 and May's schedule is quickly filling up.

MORRISON, Colo. — Boulder jam band Leftover Salmon has booked two nights at Red Rocks next month.

Leftover Salmon will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8. The band will be joined by Andy Hall & Friends, Meadow Mountain, and Lonesome Days on May 8.

Video above: Red Rocks to open in April with 2,500-person capacity.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale Saturday, April 10 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices range from $52.80 to $65.95 plus applicable service charges.

Red Rocks announced last week that it received permission from the state to open at a 2,500 capacity this month, with the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process. This means concert attendees should expect protocols like masks and social distancing.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

We are excited to announce we have partnered with @SessionsLive to bring you three streams of never before seen content starting March 12th @ 7pm MT! Streaming options, including poster art and t-shirts packages are now on sale now.https://t.co/zPjg3p3hmc#sessionslive #concert pic.twitter.com/dQ1KnupjJX — Leftover Salmon (@LeftoverSalmon) March 2, 2021

