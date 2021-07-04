Levitt Pavilion summer concert schedule announced

Levitt Pavilion in Denver's Ruby Hill Park will host free concerts again this summer.

DENVER — Levitt Pavilion Denver has announced the first shows of its 2021 comeback series of free concerts.

Levitt Pavilion Denver expects to open with a capacity of just over 3,800 patrons — about half of its standard capacity — beginning Friday, May 14.

After canceling its slate of concerts in 2020, organizers said the concerts will return with a focus on following state and city recommendations for sanitation with a mask requirement and social distancing throughout the venue.

> Above video: Colorado's venues prepare for reopening.

The venue at Denver's Ruby Hill Park will also use pod seating at the start of the concert season. Organizers said the venue's protocols will adapt throughout the summer according to prescribed guidelines.

The non-profit music organization and venue suffered a loss of $2 million in revenue as a result of the canceled 2020 concert season. While concerts are free to attend, donations and VIP upgrades will help the organization rebound.

Levitt Pavilion Denver's Comeback Fund hopes to raise $25,000 for the 2021 comeback season. Supporters are encouraged to give tax-deductible donations or purchase an annual membership that includes VIP seating and complimentary beverages.

Levitt Pavilion Denver's 2021 Free Concert Schedule

"We're excited to be opening the doors to Levitt Pavilion for the first time since October of 2019," said Levitt Pavilion Denver Executive Director Chris Zacher. "This past year has been challenging for the music industry and for many in our community. We understand the healing power of music especially when it's combined with community building. We are looking forward to having everyone back on our lawn singing and dancing together this summer."

The outdoor Levitt Pavilion can host up to 18,000 people in its open lawn seating for their free concerts and 7,500 for ticketed concerts.

Information about COVID safety protocols, tickets, parking, venue information, VIP upgrades and donations can be found at LevittDenver.org.

