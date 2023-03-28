More free concerts added to summer lineup at Levitt Pavilion

DENVER — Denver's Levitt Pavilion has announced another wave of free summer concerts, adding 12 shows to its previously released lineup.
The new additions include "returning favorites, a debut metal festival and plenty of surprises," the venue said in a news release.
The newly announced shows are:
- May 13 — La Santa Cecilia with Nina de Freitas
- June 9 — Rez Metal featuring Sage Bond, Merciless Indian Savages, Alliance, Heart Museum & Suspended
- June 18 — Kutandara with Logo Ligi
- June 21 — LADAMA*^
- June 22 — Soccer Mommy*
- June 24 — iZCALLi: Movimiento w/El Cro, Fruta Brutal & ArtistiCO^
- July 1 — Flobots*
- July 8 — Tenth Mountain Division Presents: A Midsummer’s Night Jam
- August 5 — Shakedown Street
- August 6 — Slim Cessna with Snakes
- August 13 — Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra with Fiesta Colorado & Baile Caliente^
- September 14 — Buffalo Nichols with Chela Lujan and The Hardly Nevers
^ Performs in Spanish
* Opening act to be added
"These shows will serve to continue Levitt Pavilion Denver’s work to create inclusive, high-quality concerts that celebrate unique cultural events, local talent & connection through shared music experiences," the venue said.
RSVPs and limited VIP tickets for the newly-announced concerts will open on Friday at levittdenver.org.
While RSVPs are not required, "it is strongly encouraged to help the Levitt team prepare for an enjoyable community event."
VIP tickets offer concertgoers early entry, a VIP bar line, one free drink and a best-in-house seating section.
The previously announced lineup of free shows includes:
- May 6 — Fishbone*
- May 11 — Etana with Wylie Jones
- May 19 — Son Little*
- May 20 — The Slackers with The Freecoasters
- May 27 — Son Rompe Pera (with Brian Lopez Trio, ft Sergio Mendoza (Calexico) and Shawn King (Devotchka))^
- June 4 — Central City Opera with Hagerman Quartete
- June 17 — Strange Famous Fest (featuring Sage Francis + SFR labelmates)
- June 25 — Brazil Day featuring Ginga & Bateria
- July 7 — The Wailing Souls with Mono Verde Collective
^ Performs in Spanish
* Opening act to be added
The venue plans to announce even more free shows sometime in April.
Levitt Pavilion Denver at Ruby Hill Park
Levitt Pavilion, in Denver's Ruby Hill Park, offers open lawn seating in a natural bowl with city views. The venue hosts 50 free concerts annually with local, regional, national, and international acts, providing a relaxed and open lawn setting, local food vendors, state-of-the-art sound and lighting, and an easily accessible location near public transportation and bike paths.
In addition to the free summer concerts, they partner with promoters to host paid events. This year's ticketed concert lineup includes:
- May 21 — Violent Femmes: performing the debut album cover to cover (with Jesse Ahern)
- June 11 — Dwight Yoakam and Emmylou Harris
- June 15 — Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds With Special Guest Metric
- June 23 — An Evening with CAKE
- July 26 — Cavetown - Bittersweet Daze with mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, and grentperez
- July 30 — Los Lonely Boys with Thee Sinseers, The Altons
- Aug. 8 — Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue (with Anberlin, This Wild Life, and Emo Nite Brooklyn)
- Aug. 9 — Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley (with Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph Band)
- Aug. 19 — Carla Morrison
- Aug. 20 — Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová of The Swell Season
For more information about tickets, visit levittdenver.org.
