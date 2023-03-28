More free concerts added to summer lineup at Levitt Pavilion

The outdoor venue, located in Denver's Ruby Hill Park hosts both free and ticketed concerts each year.

DENVER — Denver's Levitt Pavilion has announced another wave of free summer concerts, adding 12 shows to its previously released lineup.

The new additions include "returning favorites, a debut metal festival and plenty of surprises," the venue said in a news release.

The newly announced shows are:

May 13 — La Santa Cecilia with Nina de Freitas

June 9 — Rez Metal featuring Sage Bond, Merciless Indian Savages, Alliance, Heart Museum & Suspended

June 18 — Kutandara with Logo Ligi

June 21 — LADAMA*^

June 22 — Soccer Mommy*

June 24 — iZCALLi: Movimiento w/El Cro, Fruta Brutal & ArtistiCO^

July 1 — Flobots*

July 8 — Tenth Mountain Division Presents: A Midsummer’s Night Jam

August 5 — Shakedown Street

August 6 — Slim Cessna with Snakes

August 13 — Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra with Fiesta Colorado & Baile Caliente^

September 14 — Buffalo Nichols with Chela Lujan and The Hardly Nevers

^ Performs in Spanish

* Opening act to be added

"These shows will serve to continue Levitt Pavilion Denver’s work to create inclusive, high-quality concerts that celebrate unique cultural events, local talent & connection through shared music experiences," the venue said.

RSVPs and limited VIP tickets for the newly-announced concerts will open on Friday at levittdenver.org.

While RSVPs are not required, "it is strongly encouraged to help the Levitt team prepare for an enjoyable community event."

VIP tickets offer concertgoers early entry, a VIP bar line, one free drink and a best-in-house seating section.

The previously announced lineup of free shows includes:

May 6 — Fishbone*

May 11 — Etana with Wylie Jones

May 19 — Son Little*

May 20 — The Slackers with The Freecoasters

May 27 — Son Rompe Pera (with Brian Lopez Trio, ft Sergio Mendoza (Calexico) and Shawn King (Devotchka))^

June 4 — Central City Opera with Hagerman Quartete

June 17 — Strange Famous Fest (featuring Sage Francis + SFR labelmates)

June 25 — Brazil Day featuring Ginga & Bateria

July 7 — The Wailing Souls with Mono Verde Collective

^ Performs in Spanish

* Opening act to be added

The venue plans to announce even more free shows sometime in April.

Levitt Pavilion, in Denver's Ruby Hill Park, offers open lawn seating in a natural bowl with city views. The venue hosts 50 free concerts annually with local, regional, national, and international acts, providing a relaxed and open lawn setting, local food vendors, state-of-the-art sound and lighting, and an easily accessible location near public transportation and bike paths.

In addition to the free summer concerts, they partner with promoters to host paid events. This year's ticketed concert lineup includes:

May 21 — Violent Femmes: performing the debut album cover to cover (with Jesse Ahern)

June 11 — Dwight Yoakam and Emmylou Harris

June 15 — Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds With Special Guest Metric

June 23 — An Evening with CAKE

July 26 — Cavetown - Bittersweet Daze with mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, and grentperez

July 30 — Los Lonely Boys with Thee Sinseers, The Altons

Aug. 8 — Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue (with Anberlin, This Wild Life, and Emo Nite Brooklyn)

Aug. 9 — Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley (with Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph Band)

Aug. 19 — Carla Morrison

Aug. 20 — Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová of The Swell Season

For more information about tickets, visit levittdenver.org.

