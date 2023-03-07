Levitt Pavilion announces free summer concert series lineup

Levitt Pavilion in Denver's Ruby Hill Park will host free concerts again this summer.

DENVER — Levitt Pavilion has announced the return of its free summer concert series.

Fusion band Fishbone will kick off the venue's sixth year of free concerts on Saturday, May 6.

Etana, Son Little, The Slakcers, and The Wailing Souls are among the first of several concert announcements that will help fill out the concert series from May to the end of September.

"We are thrilled to be back with our free concert series and to kick off the season with such an iconic band as Fishbone," Levitt Pavilion Denver's Deputy Director Andy Thomas said. "We believe that music has the power to unite us all, and we are excited to welcome everyone back to the lawn for another incredible summer of free concerts."

Based in Denver's Ruby Hill Park, the pavilion offers open lawn-seating in a natural bowl with city views. This will be Levitt's second year utilizing a Meyer Panther sound system that debuted in 2022.

Free concerts at Levitt Pavilion

May 6 — Fishbone*

May 11 — Etana*

May 19 — Son Little*

May 20 — The Slackers*

May 27 — Son Rompe Pera*^

June 4 — Central City Opera*

June 17 — Strange Famous Fest (featuring Sage Francis + SFR labelmates)

June 25 — Brazil Day featuring Ginga & Bateria

July 7 — The Wailing Souls*





* Support to be added.

^Performs in Spanish

RSVP and limited VIP tickets for the first free summer concerts open on Friday, March 10, at levittdenver.org. While RSVP is not required, it is strongly encouraged to help the Levitt team prepare.

VIP tickets offer concert goers early entry, VIP bar line, one free drink and a best-in-house seating section.

Ticketed Concerts at Levitt Pavilion

May 21 — Violent Femmes

June 11 - Dwight Yoakam and Emmylou Harris

June 15 — Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

June 23 — An Evening with CAKE

July 26 — Cavetown - Bittersweet Daze

July 30 — Los Lonely Boys

Aug. 8 — Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue

Aug. 9 — Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley

Aug. 19 — Carla Morrison

Aug. 20 — Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová of The Swell Season

The outdoor Levitt Pavilion can host up to 18,000 people in its open lawn seating for their free concerts and 7,500 for ticketed concerts.

For more information about tickets, visit levittdenver.org.

