Lil Baby quietly cancels Denver concert, 9 others on US tour

Lil Baby has quietly canceled 10 tour stops with little explanation.

DENVER — Lil Baby will not be coming to Denver with The Kid Laroi, after all.

The Atlanta-based rapper has removed 10 dates from his original 32-stop tour, including an August concert in Denver.

Lil Baby announced in April that he would bring his tour to Colorado on Aug. 15 with The Kid Laroi, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho.

Variety reported Lil Baby has canceled 10 tour stops from the "It's Only Us" tour, as well as removed supporting act The Kid Laroi from the entire concert run.

The nationwide arena tour will no longer be stopping in Denver, Phoenix, San Diego, Las Vegas, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Louisville, according to Variety.

Ticketmaster said people with tickets to the Denver show at Ball Arena will receive a refund.

Lil Baby posted to Instagram with a new tour schedule, but he did not provide a reason for or even mention the canceled dates.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

