Lil Baby, The Kid LAROI announce Ball Arena concert

DENVER — Lil Baby is hitting the road for a new cross-country concert tour.
The rapper and singer from Atlanta will be joined on "It's Only Us" nationwide tour by The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho.
The tour scheduled to start July 26 in Houston followed by stops in Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and more.
Lil Baby and The Kid LAROI are set to perform at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
An artist ticket presale will start Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. with general ticket sales starting Thursday, April 13, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
'It's Only Us' Tour
- Wed Jul 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- Fri Jul 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
- Sat Jul 29 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- Tue Aug 01- Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
- Wed Aug 02 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
- Fri Aug 04 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
- Sat Aug 05 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
- Sun Aug 06 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
- Wed Aug 09 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- Sat Aug 12 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- Mon Aug 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
- Tue Aug 15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- Thu Aug 17 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
- Fri Aug 18 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
- Sat Aug 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- Wed Aug 23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- Thu Aug 24 - Chicago, IL - United Center
- Sat Aug 26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
- Thu Aug 31 - Washington D.C. - Capital One Arena
- Sat Sep 02 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
- Sun Sep 03 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- Tue Sep 05 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- Wed Sep 06 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Thu Sep 07 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
- Fri Sep 08 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
- Sat Sep 09 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- Mon Sep 11 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
- Tue Sep 12 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Fri Sep 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
- Sat Sep 16 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Tue Sep 19 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
- Fri Sep 22 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.
Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.