Lil Baby, The Kid LAROI announce Ball Arena concert

Lil Baby will have tour support from The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho.

DENVER — Lil Baby is hitting the road for a new cross-country concert tour.

The rapper and singer from Atlanta will be joined on "It's Only Us" nationwide tour by The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho.

The tour scheduled to start July 26 in Houston followed by stops in Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and more.

Lil Baby and The Kid LAROI are set to perform at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

An artist ticket presale will start Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. with general ticket sales starting Thursday, April 13, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

'It's Only Us' Tour

Wed Jul 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Fri Jul 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sat Jul 29 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Tue Aug 01- Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Wed Aug 02 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Fri Aug 04 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sat Aug 05 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Sun Aug 06 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Wed Aug 09 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 12 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Tue Aug 15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Thu Aug 17 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Fri Aug 18 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Sat Aug 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Wed Aug 23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thu Aug 24 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sat Aug 26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Thu Aug 31 - Washington D.C. - Capital One Arena

Sat Sep 02 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sun Sep 03 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Tue Sep 05 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Wed Sep 06 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Sep 07 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

Fri Sep 08 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Sat Sep 09 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Mon Sep 11 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Tue Sep 12 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Fri Sep 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 16 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tue Sep 19 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Fri Sep 22 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

