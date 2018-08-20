BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Fresh off performing Sunday night at Summer Jam 21 at Fiddler's Green, rapper Lil Dicky has announced a new Colorado concert on his fall tour.

Lil Dicky's tour Life Lessons with Lil Dicky will stop at 1st Bank Center on Tuesday, October 23.

The concert's special guests will be Mustard and Oliver Tree.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 24 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com or by phone at 866-461-6556.

Two VIP ticket packages will also be available starting this week at ​CIDEntertainment.com.

Lil Dicky's newest single "Freaking Friday" with Chris Brown debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and Apple Music and now has 800 million video streams.

