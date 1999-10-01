Lil Durk announces Denver arena concert

Lil Durk has announced his "Sorry For The Drought Tour" hitting the road this summer.

DENVER — Lil Durk is hitting the road for a new concert tour.

The rapper and singer will announced his "Sorry For The Drought Tour" will visit 27 cities this summer.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The tour features special guests Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama in select cities. Kodak Black and NLE Choppa will not appear at Denver's concert.

Tickets will be available starting with a Live Nation presale starting Wednesday, May 17. Additional presales run throughout the week.

The general ticket on sale begins Thursday, May 18, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and Almost-Healed.com.

SORRY FOR THE DROUGHT TOUR

Fri Jul 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Sat Jul 29 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre ^&

Sun Jul 30 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Aug 01 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Thu Aug 03 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Fri Aug 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena ^

Sat Aug 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sun Aug 06 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Aug 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Aug 09 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

Fri Aug 11 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Aug 15 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Aug 16 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Mon Aug 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Aug 22 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed Aug 23 – Austin, TX– Moody Center

Fri Aug 25 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Aug 26 – Denver, CO– Ball Arena ^&

Tue Aug 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Aug 30 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater

Fri Sep 01 – Oakland, CA– Oakland Arena

Sat Sep 02 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^&

Wed Sep 06 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu Sep 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^Without support from Kodak Black &Without support from NLE Choppa



Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

