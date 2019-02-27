DENVER — Lil Pump and Lil Skies will bring their tour to Denver this spring. The hip-hop stars will perform at the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, May 1.

Tickets for the Denver concert go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. at the Fillmore ticket office, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

An artist pre-sale is now open and runs through Thursday, Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. A Spotify pre-sale begins Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. and continues through Thursday, Feb. 28 at 10 p.m.

Live Nation

The Lil Pump/Lil Skies tour kicks off Friday, April 19 in Seattle and runs through Friday, May 22.

Lil Pump, 18, known for his breakout hit “Gucci Gang" as well as his tracks “Esskeetit," "Welcome to the Party," and "Be Like Me," has racked up two billion audio and video streams.

Lil Skies, 20, is known for his angsty, high-energy hip-hop, including the singles “Red Roses,” “Nowadays” and “Lust.”

Rapper Lil Skies performs on stage during the Dazed and Blazed Summer 2018 Tour at Jiffy Lube Live on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Bristow, VA. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP

