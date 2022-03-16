x
Colorado Music

'Still Sucks Tour' to bring Limp Bizkit to Colorado

Led by Fred Durst since its inception, the Grammy-nominated band has sold 40 million records worldwide.
Credit: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
Fred Durst of the metal band Limp Bizkit performs at the Theatre of Living Arts on Wednesday, May 1, 2013, in Philadelphia.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Rock band Limp Bizkit has announced a return to the road this spring.

Featuring the original lineup of frontman Fred Durst, drummer John Otto, bassist Sam Rivers, guitarist Wes Borland, and DJ Lethal, Limp Bizkit's "Still Sucks Tour" launches in April and will include a stop in Colorado.

Limp Bizkit will perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Tickets for the all-ages concert go on sale Friday, March 18 at TreEventsComplex.com for $60 to $100.

Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK are set to provide support at the Loveland concert.

Limp Bizkit Tour

  • Thursday, April 28  Tampa, FL
  • Saturday, April 30  Hollywood, FL
  • Tuesday, May 3  Norfolk, VA 
  • Wednesday, May 4  Roanoke, VA 
  • Friday, May 6   Atlantic City, NJ
  • Saturday, May 7  Wilkes-Barre, PA 
  • Tuesday, May 10  Lowell, MA
  • Thursday, May 12   Uncasville, CT 
  • Friday, May 13  New York, NY
  • Sunday, May 15  Baltimore, MD   
  • Wednesday, May 18   Youngstown, OH 
  • Thursday, May 19   Saginaw, MI
  • Saturday, May 21  Gary, IN 
  • Sunday, May 22  Green Bay, WI
  • Tuesday, May 24   Kansas City, MO
  • Thursday, May 26   Loveland, CO 
  • Saturday, May 28  Las Vegas, NV
  • Sunday, May 29   Reno, NV
  • Tuesday, May 31  Ontario, CA
Credit: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
Fred Durst and Wes Borland of the metal band Limp Bizkit perform at the Theatre of Living Arts on Wednesday, May 1, 2013, in Philadelphia.

SUGGESTED VIDEOSIt Takes A Village

