'Still Sucks Tour' to bring Limp Bizkit to Colorado

Led by Fred Durst since its inception, the Grammy-nominated band has sold 40 million records worldwide.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Rock band Limp Bizkit has announced a return to the road this spring.

Featuring the original lineup of frontman Fred Durst, drummer John Otto, bassist Sam Rivers, guitarist Wes Borland, and DJ Lethal, Limp Bizkit's "Still Sucks Tour" launches in April and will include a stop in Colorado.

Limp Bizkit will perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Tickets for the all-ages concert go on sale Friday, March 18 at TreEventsComplex.com for $60 to $100.

Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, and Wargasm UK are set to provide support at the Loveland concert.

Limp Bizkit Tour

Thursday, April 28 Tampa, FL

Saturday, April 30 Hollywood, FL

Tuesday, May 3 Norfolk, VA

Wednesday, May 4 Roanoke, VA

Friday, May 6 Atlantic City, NJ

Saturday, May 7 Wilkes-Barre, PA

Tuesday, May 10 Lowell, MA

Thursday, May 12 Uncasville, CT

Friday, May 13 New York, NY

Sunday, May 15 Baltimore, MD

Wednesday, May 18 Youngstown, OH

Thursday, May 19 Saginaw, MI

Saturday, May 21 Gary, IN

Sunday, May 22 Green Bay, WI

Tuesday, May 24 Kansas City, MO

Thursday, May 26 Loveland, CO

Saturday, May 28 Las Vegas, NV

Sunday, May 29 Reno, NV

Tuesday, May 31 Ontario, CA

