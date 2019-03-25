MORRISON, Colo. — Music icon and American Idol judge Lionel Richie has announced his "Hello" tour will make a stop in Colorado this summer.

Richie will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

General ticket sales for the Colorado concert begin Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices range from $60 to $300.

Citi cardmembers will have early access to tickets beginning Tuesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 28 at 10 a.m. local time at CitiPrivatePass.com.

Richie's North American tour launches May 28 in Sugar Land, Texas, and will continue through the end of August. All tickets purchased for the tour will include a CD copy of Richie’s new album, Live from Las Vegas.

“I am so excited to bring my Live from Las Vegas album to life and to share it with my fans. Also, I’m really looking forward to going on tour and performing for everyone this summer – it’s going to be one big party,” said Lionel Richie, in a news release.

RELATED | Who's playing Red Rocks in 2019?

RELATED | Who's coming to Denver Pop Culture Con in 2019?

RELATED | Who's playing Fiddler's Green in 2019?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS