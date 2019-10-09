DENVER — Country music vocal group Little Big Town has announced their next tour will wrap in Colorado next spring.

"The Nightfall Tour," which launches at New York City's Carnegie Hall in January, will close with two nights at Denver's Paramount Theatre.

Little Big Town will play Colorado's "Art Deco gem" on Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2, with special guest Caitlyn Smith.

Ticket sales begin Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com.

American Express card members can get pre-sale ticket access beginning Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m.

Little Big Town's ninth studio album, Nightfall, is set to be released January 17, 2020.

