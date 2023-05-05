Here's how you can score $25 tickets to some concerts in Colorado

For one week only, fans can buy tickets to some Live Nation concerts for $25.

DENVER — Concert promoter Live Nation announced the shows that are part of this year's Concert Week with over 3,800 participating across Colorado and the United States.

Concert Week gives fans the opportunity to buy $25 "all-in" tickets to concerts.

All-in tickets include all fees in the $25 cost. Taxes, however, will be added on depending on the venue, city and state.

Concert Week runs from Wednesday, May 10, to Tuesday, May 16.

Tickets for Concert Week can be found at LiveNation.com starting on May 9 for presales. If you click the link before than, it likely won't work.

When tickets go on sale, fans should look for the ticket type labeled "Concert Week Promotion" when they add tickets to their cart and check out.

There are several presales. Verizon and Rakuten presales begin Tuesday, May 9, at Verizon.com and Rakuten.com. Tickets can also be purchased with Hilton Honors points at HiltonHhonors.com.

Here are the participating shows and venues in Colorado:

BALL ARENA

Snoop Dogg, Rod Stewart, LL Cool J, Avenged Sevenfold, and Alicia Keys.

LEVITT PAVILION

Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Super Chill feat. The Polish Ambassador, and more.

SCULPTURE PARK

All Day I Dream.

BELLCO THEATRE

Seal, Charlie Puth, and Marca MP.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Placebo, The Interrupters and Frank Turner, $NOT, The Sisters of Mercy, Thrice, 3 Doors Down, The Maine, Clutch, Electric Callboy, Fit For A King, Rina Sawayama, and WizKid

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Jesse & Joy

SUMMIT

Metronomy, Lacuna Coil, Slim Cessna’s Auto Club & Native Daughters, Set It Off, Valley, Dark Funeral, Emo Nite LA, Larry June, Benson Boone, Havok & Toxic Holocaust, King Lil G, Less Than Jake, Joy Oladokun, The Chats and The Aces.

AVALON THEATRE

Lewis Black.

MARQUIS

Greg Puciato, Dreamer Isioma, Rebecca Black, Trash Panda, Dreamers & Robert DeLong, Ill Nino, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, De’Wayne, NEKROGOBLIKON, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Hello Seahorse!, Tarja, Off With Their Heads, Cloud Nothings, Arrows in Action, Imarhan, Spitalfield, and Bully.

OPHELIA’S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX

Jimkata, Rebirth Brass Band, and Mountain Heart.

