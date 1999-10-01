Lizzo announces Denver arena concert

Years after working at King Soopers in Aurora, Lizzo will now headline Denver's largest arena.

DENVER — Fresh off hosting and musical guest duties on "Saturday Night Live," Lizzo announced Monday a new arena tour of the United States scheduled for this fall.

The three-time Grammy Award winner will launch "The Special Tour" in Florida on Sept. 23.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Oct. 31, 2022.

American Express Card Members will presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, April 28 at 10 p.m. local time.

The general public onsale will begin Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.

"Three years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU!" tweeted Lizzo.

Lizzo told a crowd in Denver in 2019 that, before becoming one of the country's top musical acts, she spent about a year living in Aurora and working at a King Soopers store.

"I’m so (expletive) happy to be here, Denver. You know, I used to live here for like a year," Lizzo told the crowd as they erupted in applause. "Everybody talks about Minneapolis, Houston, Detroit. But I spent a year in Aurora, working at the King Soopers."

"So this is low-key kind of like a homecoming show, right?" she continued.

The Special Tour North America 2022

September 23 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

September 24 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

September 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

September 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 30 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

October 2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

October 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

October 11 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

October 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

October 16 - Chicago, IL - United Center

October 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

October 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

October 23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

October 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

October 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

October 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

October 31 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

November 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

November 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

November 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

November 9 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

November 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

November 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

