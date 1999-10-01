Lizzo announces Denver arena concert

DENVER — Fresh off hosting and musical guest duties on "Saturday Night Live," Lizzo announced Monday a new arena tour of the United States scheduled for this fall.
The three-time Grammy Award winner will launch "The Special Tour" in Florida on Sept. 23.
The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Oct. 31, 2022.
American Express Card Members will presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, April 28 at 10 p.m. local time.
The general public onsale will begin Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.
"Three years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU!" tweeted Lizzo.
Lizzo told a crowd in Denver in 2019 that, before becoming one of the country's top musical acts, she spent about a year living in Aurora and working at a King Soopers store.
"I’m so (expletive) happy to be here, Denver. You know, I used to live here for like a year," Lizzo told the crowd as they erupted in applause. "Everybody talks about Minneapolis, Houston, Detroit. But I spent a year in Aurora, working at the King Soopers."
"So this is low-key kind of like a homecoming show, right?" she continued.
The Special Tour North America 2022
- September 23 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
- September 24 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
- September 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
- September 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- September 30 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
- October 2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- October 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- October 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- October 11 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
- October 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
- October 16 - Chicago, IL - United Center
- October 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- October 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- October 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- October 23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- October 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
- October 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- October 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- October 31 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- November 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
- November 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
- November 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- November 9 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- November 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- November 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.
Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
