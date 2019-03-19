GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Stampede has announced the lineup of performers whom attendees can see this summer on the Park Stage for free with park admission.

Koe Wetzel, Eli Young Band, Kimberly Dunn, Lonestar, and Resurrection – A Journey Tribute are set to perform on the Park Stage at the 2019 Greeley Stampede, with more artists to be announced at a later date.

Lonestar has sold over 10 million albums and has achieved 10 country No. 1 hits including "No News," "Come Crying To Me," and "Amazed."

Eli Young Band has notched three country No. 1 singles including “Crazy Girl."

The 2019 Greeley Stampede opens Wednesday, June 26 and runs through Sunday, July 7.

2019 Park Stage Headliners

June 27 - Koe Wetzel

July 3 - Eli Young Band

July 4 - Kimberly Dunn

July 5 - Lonestar

July 6 - Resurrection – A Journey Tribute

2019 Main Stage Headliners

Friday, June 28 - REO Speedwagon

Saturday, June 29 - Brett Eldredge

Thursday, July 4 - Kip Moore

Friday, July 5 - Cody Johnson

Saturday, July 6 - Brothers Osborne

Sunday, June 30 - For King & Country

Greeley Stampede tickets are sold at GreeleyStampede.org, TicketsWest.com, any Colorado King Soopers stores or by phone at 970-356-7787.

Kip Moore performs on stage at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in Alpharetta, Ga.

Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

