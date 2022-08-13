10 legendary 80's acts to perform at Fiddler's Green

The dream of the 1980s will come alive in Colorado this summer.

DENVER — The first announced date on the "Lost 80's Live" tour is in Colorado this summer.

A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, The English Beat, and Men Without Hats are among ten announced acts for a concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

Ticket for the summer concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

Lost 80's Live ticket prices range from $35 to $100 plus applicable service fees.

20th anniversary Lost 80's Live lineup in Denver:

A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS

WANG CHUNG

THE ENGLISH BEAT

MEN WITHOUT HATS

MISSING PERSONS

STACEY Q

ANIMOTION

DRAMARAMA

TOMMY TUTONE

MUSICAL YOUTH

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.