Lotus benefit concerts for Chuck and Charley Morris will be streamed online

There are four concerts which benefit the family band member Chuck Morris and his son Charley who died while kayaking.

DENVER — Two benefit concerts by Lotus to honor the lives of band member Chuck Morris and his son Charley who died while kayaking in Arkansas will be livestreamed.

Lotus announced Friday that it will partner with nugs.net to livestream both nights of the Morris Family Benefit concerts from the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver. They're set to take place on April 21 and 22.

The shows aim to unite the Lotus community as they celebrate the lives of Chuck and Charley Morris. They went missing March 16 while they were kayaking on Beaver Lake in Arkansas. On April 9, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said their bodies have been recovered.

Livestream tickets are on sale now at nugs.net/lotus, with 100% of the net proceeds donated to the Morris Family.

Both Denver shows will feature special guest musicians that are friends, former band members and close collaborators of Lotus and Chuck.

They include:

Mike Rempel

Steve Clemens

Gabe Otto

Dave Watts (The Motet)

Jeff Franco (Thievery Corporation)

Scotty Zwang (Ghost Light)

Anthony Fugate

Rohan Prakash (Hive Mind)

Jeff Peterson

Allen Aucoin (Disco Biscuits)

Jeff Lloyd (Heavy Pets)

Dominic Lalli (Big Gigantic)

Joey Porter (The Motet),

Wilson (Giant Walking Robots)

Appearances by Brothers of Brass

Denver-based band Genetics will open both shows. To ensure the majority of ticket sales are going to the Morris family, Live Nation is offering “fee free” tickets.

Tickets for both Denver shows at The Fillmore are still available at LotusVibes.com

Lotus will also host two benefit concerts in the Northeast for the same cause on the following dates.

May 5 at XL Live in Harrisburg, PA

May 6 at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY

Lotus started in 1999, gaining recognition in Colorado's jam band scene. The group opened the Red Rocks concert season in 2021 with Morris by their side.





