Popular jam band to open 2021 Red Rocks concert season

Live Nation has announced the first shows of the highly-anticipated 2021 Red Rocks concert season.

MORRISON, Colo. — Live music returns to Red Rocks on April 23.

Concert promoter Live Nation has announced that jam band Lotus will hold the first shows of the highly-anticipated 2021 season at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Lotus will perform Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24.

Tickets for Lotus' two nights at Red Rocks go on sale Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

The iconic Colorado venue said Tuesday it received permission from the state to open at a 2,500 capacity in April, with the potential to allow more people at shows should COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process. This means concert attendees should expect protocols like masks and social distancing.

Red Rocks isn't the only Colorado mainstay that will be reopening this summer. The Rockies will host 21,000 fans at Coors Field beginning Thursday, April 1, with the option of bringing back more.

Under Colorado's new dial system, which will go to counties in April, counties in levels green and blue do not have state restrictions on the size of outdoor events.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.