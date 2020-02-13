MORRISON, Colo. — DJ duo Louis the Child will play two concerts at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer.

Louis the Child, which consists of Frederic Kennett and Robby Hauldren, will bring the "Here for Now Tour" to Red Rocks on Thursday, Aug. 27 and Friday, Aug. 28.

Both performances will feature support from What So Not, Memba, and Elderbrook.

Because pre-sale tickets for the Thursday, Aug. 27 concert are sold out, the Friday night show was added due to popular demand.

All tickets for the Friday, Aug. 28 concert, and a limited number of Thursday tickets, go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices range from $50 to $77.

A complete tour schedule can be found at HereForNowTour.com.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders, and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

2019 Lollapalooza - Day 1
Robby Hauldren and Frederic Kennett of Louis The Child pose for a portrait on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Chicago.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP

PHOTOS | Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado
Red Rocks at Sunrise, near Denver Colorado, during Winter
Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Morrison, Colorado
Red Rocks Amphitheater at sunrise, near Denver Colorado.
Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Denver, Colorado
The bench seats at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. Surrounded by beautiful geological formations, it's one of the best concert venues in the world.
Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Denver, Colorado
Hiking Trail at Red Rocks Park in Morrison, Colorado
Walkway to Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado
Rock Formation at Red Rocks Park in Denver, Colorado
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter
Morrison Road, looking West from the backside of Mount Morrison.
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater in Denver, Coloradon in winter
creation rock at red rocks park Colorado
creation rock at red rocks park Colorado.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre before an outdoor concert near Morrison, Colorado. This is a main attraction for residents and visitors to Denver.
From Morrison, Colorado. The view West just after sunset.
An aerial view of Red Rocks Amphitheatre, in Morrison, Colorado.
