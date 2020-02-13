MORRISON, Colo. — DJ duo Louis the Child will play two concerts at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer.

Louis the Child, which consists of Frederic Kennett and Robby Hauldren, will bring the "Here for Now Tour" to Red Rocks on Thursday, Aug. 27 and Friday, Aug. 28.

Both performances will feature support from What So Not, Memba, and Elderbrook.

Because pre-sale tickets for the Thursday, Aug. 27 concert are sold out, the Friday night show was added due to popular demand.

All tickets for the Friday, Aug. 28 concert, and a limited number of Thursday tickets, go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices range from $50 to $77.

A complete tour schedule can be found at HereForNowTour.com.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders, and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

Robby Hauldren and Frederic Kennett of Louis The Child pose for a portrait on day one of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Chicago.

