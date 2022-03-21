Louis The Child announce 2 Red Rocks concerts

Music fans around the world are excited for the 2022 concert season, as even more artists return to live touring.

MORRISON, Colo. — DJ duo Louis The Child will play two concerts at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre this autumn.

Consisting of Frederic Kennett and Robby Hauldren, Louis The Child will perform at the iconic outdoor music venue on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14.

The Thursday concert features support from Neil Frances, Crooked Colours and an LTC Playground set. Kasbo and Rome in Silver will join Friday's performance.

Tickets for the all-ages concerts go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $55 to $105 plus service fees.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.