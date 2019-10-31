DENVER — Louis Tomlinson is coming to the Centennial State.

The former One Direction member will bring his first ever solo world tour to Colorado next year.

Tomlinson is set to perform at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Tickets are available to the general public starting Friday, Nov. 1 at the Fillmore Auditorium Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

The 43-date world tour kicks off on March 9 in Spain and hits cities all across the world before arriving in North America. The North American leg of the tour begins on June 9 in Minneapolis.

Tomlinson's new single, “We Made It," is the third track off his anticipated debut solo album, WALLS, which will be available on Jan. 31, but is available for pre-order now.

