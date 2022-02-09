Ludacris, Nelly are teaming up for outdoor concert in Colorado

The hip-hop artists are scheduled to perform at Red Rocks this spring.

DENVER — It's going to get hot in Colorado this spring.

Chart-topping hip-hop artists Ludacris and Nelly are returning to Colorado for a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Tickets for the all-ages Red Rocks show go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $60 to $150.

Ludacris and Nelly previously teamed for a November 2019 concert at Denver's Mission Ballroom.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

NEW SHOW: @Ludacris & @Nelly_Mo at #RedRocksCO April 27, 2022 🔥 Tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 11 at 10am MT!



Presale TOMORROW from 10am-10pm with password LUDANELLY22 pic.twitter.com/Q3mtyd2JHX — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) February 9, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.