The most streamed classical artist in the world will stop in Colorado on his next tour.

Ludovico Einaudi has announced his "Seven Days Walking Tour" will appear at Denver's Ellie Caulkins Opera House on Saturday, June 8.

Tickets for the Ellie concert go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

An artist presale will begin begin Tuesday, March 5 at 10 a.m. local time at LudovicoEinaudi.com.

More than one million people stream Einaudi each day, according to concert promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountains. After racking up more than one billion streams, Einaudi is the most streamed classical artist of all time.

Ray Tarantino

RELATED | Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley to headline 2019 Seven Peaks Music Festival

RELATED | Who's playing Red Rocks in 2019?

RELATED | Who's coming to Denver Pop Culture Con in 2019?

RELATED | Who's playing Fiddler's Green in 2019?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS