COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After selling out Red Rocks Amphitheatre this summer, fast-rising country music star Luke Combs will return to Colorado with an even bigger concert tour in 2020.

The ACM, CMA and CMT Award-winning musician will bring his “What You See Is What You Get Tour” to Colorado Springs' Broadmoor World Arena on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

The Colorado concert will also feature special guests Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker.

Tickets for the Broadmoor World Arena show go on sale Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices range from $25 to $65.

Every concert ticket sold online will include a copy of Combs’ new album "What You See Is What You Get." More information can be found at LukeCombs.com.

Combs’ first album This One’s For You has spent 47 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart—the longest reign ever for a male artist.

This One’s For You is also the most-streamed country album of 2019 so far.

Combs is nominated for three awards at the CMA Awards set to air Wednesday, Nov. 13 including Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year.

