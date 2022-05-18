Don't get towed: 6 ways to get to the Luke Combs concert at Mile High

Luke Combs' first 13 singles have all reached No. 1 on the country radio charts. Saturday's concert could be a chilly one.

DENVER — CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs is bringing his first-ever headlining stadium tour to Colorado this weekend.

The country music superstar has sold out his concert at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, May 21.

A fast-rising star in the country music industry, Luke Combs' first 13 singles have all reached No. 1 on the country radio charts.

Some tickets to the show, which also features Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade, are available for resale at Ticketmaster.com.

Forecast

If you're headed to the concert, it's going to be chilly. High temperatures on Saturday will probably only top out in the 50s and temperatures will be in the 40s for most of the concert.

Light rail

Regional Transportation District (RTD) will add capacity Saturday on its light rail lines that service Empower Field at Mile High.

Two light rail lines provide direct service to the stadium. Commuter rail lines and several bus routes connect to Denver Union Station, allowing for a transfer to light rail lines that directly serve the stadium.

RTD said it will take the following steps to support the concert:

Adding capacity to regularly scheduled light rail service on the E and W Lines.

While C Line service remains suspended, the agency will operate limited C Line service immediately after the concert.

RTD will add capacity to regularly scheduled rail service for final departures from Union Station at the following times: B Line: 12:30 a.m. C Line: 2:15 a.m. (special event train; regular C Line remains suspended) E Line: 1:48 a.m. G Line: 12:35 a.m. N Line: 12:26 a.m. W Line: 1:58 a.m.



Bus service

RTD recommends concertgoers purchase light rail and bus tickets before the show (as opposed to following) and use the RTD Mobile Tickets app.

Bus routes near Empower Field at Mile High Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard)

Bus routes that serve Union Station with a transfer to light rail to reach Empower Field at Mile High: Flatiron Flyer 0, 9, 10, 15, 20, 32 120X, LD

Bus routes at Decatur-Federal Station near Empower Field: 1, 15L, 16, 31



Carpool

Concertgoers can consider carpooling either with a designated sober driver or a ride share service. Fewer cars on the roads and highways means less traffic and can help reduce the number of concert-goers that need to utilize street parking.

Bike

Empower Field at Mile High is conveniently located adjacent to Denver bike paths, and it’s equipped with more than 300 individual bike racks.

Visit DenverGov.org/BikeMap to plan your route, or pick up a free copy of the Denver Bike Map at a local recreation center or Denver City Council office.

Paid parking

Empower Field at Mile High is selling parking passes to Saturday's concert at Ticketmaster.com starting at $30.

Paid parking for the event will also be available in off-site lots such as Auraria Campus, Ball Arena and Downtown Aquarium.

Be aware that the Colorado Mammoth host the San Diego Seals in a playoff game Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m., so there will be competition for parking spots east of Empower Field.

On-street Parking

Fans should watch for posted parking restrictions around the stadium and surrounding neighborhoods. Denver’s Right of Way Enforcement agents will be enforcing posted parking regulations in the area.

Posted signs in the stadium area restrict parking to vehicles with the correct residential parking permit posted in the window from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Vehicles that park without appropriate permits will be cited and towed to a temporary impound lot in Denver at 2000 West 3rd Ave.

