Luke Combs announces Colorado stadium concert

Luke Combs' first 11 singles have all reached No. 1 on the country radio charts.

DENVER — Newly-minted CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will bring his first-ever headlining stadium tour to Colorado next year.

The country music superstar will bring his 2022 tour to Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, May 21.

Special guests featured on the tour include Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade.

Combs' stadium tour also includes performances at Seattle’s Lumen Field on June 4 and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 30.

Tickets for the newly-announced shows will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. local time through Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers, will have early access to tickets through Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale starting Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. local time.

Combs, 31, surprise-released his new song, "Doin’ This," and debuted it live during the CMA Awards broadcast earlier this week.

"This week has been a whirlwind - got to debut a new song on the CMAs, release the song and music video to my fans, and announce three stadium shows at NFL stadiums," said Combs. "Talk about a week! It will be hard to top this one."

Combs' current single, “Cold As You,” is top 5 and rising at country radio — his seventh single released to radio from the album "What You See Ain’t Always What You Get." The previous six singles along with his first five singles from his debut album have all gone No. 1.

Denver, Seattle & Atlanta, I’m pumped to announce I’ll be heading y’all’s way in 2022! Join/login to my fan club at https://t.co/RzSYEvromx to receive pre-sale registration info (info also emailed to members).

General on sale Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 AM local venue time. pic.twitter.com/XAxb1GEEqW — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) November 12, 2021

Luke Combs Tour Dates

November 16—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center

November 18—Dallas, TX—American Airlines Center

November 19—Dallas, TX—American Airlines Center

November 20—Memphis, TN—FedEx Forum

November 29—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

November 30—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

December 2—Boston, MA—TD Garden

December 3—Boston, MA—TD Garden

December 15—Las Vegas, NV—T-Mobile Arena

December 16—Salt Lake City, UT—Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 11, 2022—Glasgow, Scotland—C2C Festival at The SSE Hydro

March 12, 2022—Dublin, Ireland—C2C Festival at 3Arena

March 13, 2022—London, England—C2C Festival at The O2

March 20, 2022—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena

March 21, 2022—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena

March 24, 2022—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre

March 26, 2022—Quebec City, QC—Videotron Centre

March 28, 2022—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell

March 30, 2022—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens

March 31, 2022—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens

May 1, 2022—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 21, 2022—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High

June 4, 2022—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field

July 7, 2022—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 9, 2022—Ottawa, ON—RBC Bluesfest

July 23, 2022—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

July 30, 2022—Atlanta, GA—Mercedes-Benz Stadium

