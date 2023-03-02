Lyle Lovett bringing His Large Band back to Colorado

Lovett is known for fusing together elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues.

MORRISON, Colo. — Lyle Lovett and His Large Band are set to perform at Red Rocks this summer.

They'll be joined by the Colorado Symphony for a concert performance on Wednesday, June 28.

Tickets for the Red Rocks show go on sale Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices range from $50 to $150.

Lovett will also be performing Thursday, June 29, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Vail.

As a singer, songwriter and actor, Lovett's music is described as a blend of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues.

Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

