'Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour': Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top bring tour to Colorado

The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour is coming to Colorado in 2023.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top have announced a co-headlining tour in 2023.

The "Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour" will visit outdoor venues across the United States beginning July 21 in West Palm Beach.

The tour includes a stop at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Uncle Kracker will provide support on the tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets are $35 to $249.95 plus applicable service charges.

Lynyrd Skynyrd are perhaps best known for their mega hits "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Free Bird." Lynyrd Skynyrd was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Formed in 1969, ZZ Top was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. ZZ Top bassist and co-founder Dusty Hill died in July 2021 at 72.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will be joined by @ZZTop in Summer 2023 for the Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour! Presale starts tomorrow with code SKYNYRD50. pic.twitter.com/vfGvbr58vL — Lynyrd Skynyrd (@Skynyrd) December 12, 2022

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

