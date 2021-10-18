Machine Gun Kelly announces Red Rocks concert

Machine Gun Kelly is visiting live concert venues for the first time since the release of his No. 1 album.

MORRISON, Colo. — Machine Gun Kelly is headed back to Colorado.

The singer, rocker and rapper announced Monday his "Tickets to My Downfall" tour will stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

Machine Gun Kelly will be joined by JXDN and Kenny Hoopla at the concert.

Tickets for the all-ages Colorado concert will go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Tuesday, April 27. General admission and reserved tickets are $39.95 to $99.95 plus applicable service charges.

Machine Gun Kelly's tour will kick off Sept. 9 in Minneapolis and will conclude Dec. 18 in his hometown of Cleveland at the city’s largest venue, the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

This year, Machine Gun Kelly has appeared on "Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Years Eve" in Times Square and "Saturday Night Live."

BLESSED TO ANNOUNCE IM GOING TO BE JOINING @machinegunkelly ON THE TTMD TOUR THIS FALL • thank you the opportunity, extremely grateful.. now let’s do what we came here for



🏁🐺 BE READY🐺 🖤// pic.twitter.com/KcnX0W0z2D — raised by wolves. (@KennyHoopla) April 26, 2021

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

