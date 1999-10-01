Madonna reschedules Colorado arena concert

DENVER — Madonna is headed back out on tour after a "serious bacterial infection" landed her in the hospital in June.
The 64-year-old singer's "The Celebration Tour," which was originally scheduled to begin in July, has been rebooked and will resume in October.
Madonna said the tour will begin with concerts in London, followed by shows across Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands throughout the remainder of 2023. The North American leg will begin Dec. 13 in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.
Madonna's postponed July 25 concert at Ball Arena in Denver has been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
Tickets for the previously scheduled concerts will be honored on the new dates.
Concert promoter Live Nation said due to scheduling conflicts, the following shows are canceled: July 27 in Tulsa, Dec. 22 in Nashville, Jan. 15 in San Francisco, Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, and Jan. 20 in Phoenix.
Madonna: Celebration Tour
- Oct. 14: London, The O2
- Oct. 15: London, The O2
- Oct. 17: London, The O2
- Oct. 18: London, The O2
- Oct. 21: Antwerp, Sportpaleis
- Oct. 22: Antwerp, Sportpaleis
- Oct. 25: Copenhagen, Royal Arena
- Oct. 26: Copenhagen, Royal Arena
- Oct. 28: Stockholm, Tele2 Arena
- Nov. 1: Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi
- Nov. 2: Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi
- Nov. 6: Lisbon, Altice Arena
- Nov. 7: Lisbon, Altice Arena
- Nov. 12: Paris, Accor Arena
- Nov. 13: Paris, Accor Arena
- Nov. 15: Cologne, Lanxess Arena
- Nov. 16: Cologne, Lanxess Arena
- Nov. 19: Paris Accor Arena
- Nov. 20: Paris, Accor Arena
- Nov. 23: Milan, Mediolanum Forum
- Nov. 25: Milan, Mediolanum Forum
- Nov. 28: Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Nov. 29: Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Dec. 1: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
- Dec. 2: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
- Dec. 5: London, The O2
- Dec. 6: London, The O2
- Dec. 13: Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
- Dec. 14: Brooklyn, NY., Barclays Center
- Dec. 16: Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center
- Dec. 18: Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
- Dec. 19: Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
- Jan. 8: Boston, TD Garden
- Jan. 9: Boston, TD Garden
- Jan. 11: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
- Jan. 12: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
- Jan. 15: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
- Jan. 18: Montreal, Bell Centre
- Jan. 20: Montreal, Bell Centre
- Jan. 22: New York, Madison Square Garden Arena
- Jan. 23: New York, Madison Square Garden Arena
- Jan. 25: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
- Jan. 29: New York, Madison Square Garden Arena
- Feb. 1: Chicago, United Center
- Feb. 2: Chicago, United Center
- Feb. 5: Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
- Feb. 8: Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Feb. 13: Saint Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center
- Feb. 17: Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
- Feb. 18: Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
- Feb. 21: Vancouver, Rogers Arena
- Feb. 24: Sacramento, Golden 1 Center
- Feb. 27: San Francisco, Chase Center
- Feb. 28: San Francisco, Chase Center
- March 1: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
- March 2: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
- March 4: Los Angeles, Kia Forum
- March 5: Los Angeles, Kia Forum
- March 7: Los Angeles, Kia Forum
- March 9: Los Angeles, Kia Forum
- March 11: Los Angeles, Kia Forum
- March 13: Palm Desert, Acrisure Arena
- March 16: Phoenix, Footprint Center
- March 19: Denver, Ball Arena
- March 24: Dallas, American Airlines Center
- March 25: Dallas, American Airlines Center
- March 28: Houston, Toyota Center
- March 29: Houston, Toyota Center
- April 1: Atlanta, State Farm Arena
- April 4: Tampa, Amalie Arena
- April 6: Miami, Kaseya Center
- April 7: Miami, Kaseya Center
- April 14: Austin, Moody Center
- April 15: Austin, Moody Center
- April 20: Mexico City, Palacio De Los Deportes
- April 21: Mexico City, Palacio De Los Deportes
- April 23: Mexico City, Palacio De Los Deportes
- April 24: Mexico City, Palacio De Los Deportes
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
