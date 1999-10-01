Madonna reschedules Colorado arena concert

Madonna is ready to tour after a "serious bacterial infection" landed her in the hospital.

DENVER — Madonna is headed back out on tour after a "serious bacterial infection" landed her in the hospital in June.

The 64-year-old singer's "The Celebration Tour," which was originally scheduled to begin in July, has been rebooked and will resume in October.

Madonna said the tour will begin with concerts in London, followed by shows across Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands throughout the remainder of 2023. The North American leg will begin Dec. 13 in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

Madonna's postponed July 25 concert at Ball Arena in Denver has been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Tickets for the previously scheduled concerts will be honored on the new dates.

Concert promoter Live Nation said due to scheduling conflicts, the following shows are canceled: July 27 in Tulsa, Dec. 22 in Nashville, Jan. 15 in San Francisco, Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, and Jan. 20 in Phoenix.

Just Announced: Madonna Reveals Rescheduled Dates! The Celebration Tour will come to Ball Arena in Denver on March 19, rescheduled from July 25, 2023. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates. Ticketholders should check their email for more details. pic.twitter.com/9Ki9Vq5f6w — Ball Arena (@BallArenaDenver) August 15, 2023





Madonna: Celebration Tour





Oct. 14: London, The O2

London, The O2 Oct. 15 : London, The O2

London, The O2 Oct. 17 : London, The O2

London, The O2 Oct. 18 : London, The O2

London, The O2 Oct. 21: Antwerp, Sportpaleis

Antwerp, Sportpaleis Oct. 22 : Antwerp, Sportpaleis

Antwerp, Sportpaleis Oct. 25: Copenhagen, Royal Arena

Copenhagen, Royal Arena Oct. 26: Copenhagen, Royal Arena

Copenhagen, Royal Arena Oct. 28: Stockholm, Tele2 Arena

Stockholm, Tele2 Arena Nov. 1 : Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi Nov. 2 : Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi Nov. 6 : Lisbon, Altice Arena

Lisbon, Altice Arena Nov. 7: Lisbon, Altice Arena

Lisbon, Altice Arena Nov. 12: Paris, Accor Arena

Paris, Accor Arena Nov. 13: Paris, Accor Arena

Paris, Accor Arena Nov. 15: Cologne, Lanxess Arena

Cologne, Lanxess Arena Nov. 16: Cologne, Lanxess Arena

Cologne, Lanxess Arena Nov. 19: Paris Accor Arena

Paris Accor Arena Nov. 20: Paris, Accor Arena

Paris, Accor Arena Nov. 23 : Milan, Mediolanum Forum

Milan, Mediolanum Forum Nov. 25: Milan, Mediolanum Forum

Milan, Mediolanum Forum Nov. 28: Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena Nov. 29 : Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena Dec. 1 : Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome Dec. 2 : Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome Dec. 5 : London, The O2

London, The O2 Dec. 6 : London, The O2

London, The O2 Dec. 13: Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center

Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center Dec. 14: Brooklyn, NY., Barclays Center

Brooklyn, NY., Barclays Center Dec. 16: Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center

Brooklyn, N.Y., Barclays Center Dec. 18: Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena Dec. 19 : Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena Jan. 8 : Boston, TD Garden

Boston, TD Garden Jan. 9: Boston, TD Garden

Boston, TD Garden Jan. 11 : Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Toronto, Scotiabank Arena Jan. 12: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Toronto, Scotiabank Arena Jan. 15: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

Detroit, Little Caesars Arena Jan. 18 : Montreal, Bell Centre

Montreal, Bell Centre Jan. 20: Montreal, Bell Centre

Montreal, Bell Centre Jan. 22: New York, Madison Square Garden Arena

New York, Madison Square Garden Arena Jan. 23: New York, Madison Square Garden Arena

New York, Madison Square Garden Arena Jan. 25: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center Jan. 29: New York, Madison Square Garden Arena

New York, Madison Square Garden Arena Feb. 1: Chicago, United Center

Chicago, United Center Feb. 2: Chicago, United Center

Chicago, United Center Feb. 5 : Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena Feb. 8: Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Feb. 13 : Saint Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center

Saint Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center Feb. 17 : Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena Feb. 18 : Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena Feb. 21: Vancouver, Rogers Arena

Vancouver, Rogers Arena Feb. 24: Sacramento, Golden 1 Center

Sacramento, Golden 1 Center Feb. 27 : San Francisco, Chase Center

San Francisco, Chase Center Feb. 28 : San Francisco, Chase Center

San Francisco, Chase Center March 1 : Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena March 2 : Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena March 4: Los Angeles, Kia Forum

Los Angeles, Kia Forum March 5 : Los Angeles, Kia Forum

: Los Angeles, Kia Forum March 7 : Los Angeles, Kia Forum

: Los Angeles, Kia Forum March 9 : Los Angeles, Kia Forum

: Los Angeles, Kia Forum March 11 : Los Angeles, Kia Forum

: Los Angeles, Kia Forum March 13 : Palm Desert, Acrisure Arena

: Palm Desert, Acrisure Arena March 16: Phoenix, Footprint Center

Phoenix, Footprint Center March 19: Denver, Ball Arena

Denver, Ball Arena March 24 : Dallas, American Airlines Center

: Dallas, American Airlines Center March 25 : Dallas, American Airlines Center

: Dallas, American Airlines Center March 28 : Houston, Toyota Center

: Houston, Toyota Center March 29: Houston, Toyota Center

Houston, Toyota Center April 1: Atlanta, State Farm Arena

Atlanta, State Farm Arena April 4: Tampa, Amalie Arena

Tampa, Amalie Arena April 6: Miami, Kaseya Center

Miami, Kaseya Center April 7: Miami, Kaseya Center

Miami, Kaseya Center April 14 : Austin, Moody Center

: Austin, Moody Center April 15: Austin, Moody Center

Austin, Moody Center April 20 : Mexico City, Palacio De Los Deportes

: Mexico City, Palacio De Los Deportes April 21 : Mexico City, Palacio De Los Deportes

: Mexico City, Palacio De Los Deportes April 23 : Mexico City, Palacio De Los Deportes

: Mexico City, Palacio De Los Deportes April 24: Mexico City, Palacio De Los Deportes

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

