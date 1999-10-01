Legendary Mexican rock band announces Ball Arena concert

One of the best-selling Latin music bands of all time, Maná will return to Ball Arena after four years.

DENVER — Legendary pop-rock band Maná is extending its "México Lindo Y Querido" concert tour with new dates in Denver, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles and more.

The Mexican band will return to Denver at Ball Arena after four years on Friday, Sept. 29.

The band also announced a third show in Chicago as well as second shows in San Jose and Houston after heavy fan demand. Maná's tour will now conclude in November with additional shows in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum.

Concert promoter Live Nation said Maná's two-hour plus show features an all-new production and state of the art video wall.

Tickets for the newly added dates will be available with a general on sale beginning Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Maná is one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time, having sold more than 40 million records worldwide.

MANÁ – MÉXICO LINDO Y QUERIDO 2023 TOUR DATES

Fri Mar 17 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sat Mar 18 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Mar 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sat Mar 25 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Thu Mar 30 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Apr 01 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Fri Apr 14 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Sat Apr 15 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Fri Apr 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Apr 22 – New York, NY – UBS Arena

Fri Apr 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Apr 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri May 05 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena

Sat May 06 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Fri May 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat May 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Jun 2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat Jun 3 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – NEW SHOW

Fri Sep 1 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – NEW SHOW

Fri Sep 08 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Fri Sep 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center – NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Fri Sep 29 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun Oct 1 – Chicago, IL – United Center – NEW SHOW

Fri Nov 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW SHOW

Sat Nov 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW SHOW

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

