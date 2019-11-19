DENVER — Singer, songwriter and This Is Us actress Mandy Moore has announced her North American tour will visit Colorado in 2020.

Moore will perform at Denver's Gothic Theatre on May 9, 2020, the singer announced Tuesday.

The tour is part of Moore's highly anticipated return to music.

"It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians," said Moore. "I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse. It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again in its purest form, a real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe."

Over the past several weeks, Moore has released two singles from her first album in over a decade, due out next year.

Tickets for the Denver concert stop go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com for $42.50.

For full tour and ticket information, head to MandyMoore.com.

