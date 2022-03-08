'This Is Us' star announces US tour with Denver stop

Mandy Moore is embarking on her first tour in more than a decade.

DENVER — Singer, songwriter and This Is Us actress Mandy Moore has announced her new North American tour will visit Colorado this summer.

Moore will perform at Denver's Gothic Theatre on July 14, 2022.

Tickets for the 16-and-older Denver concert go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com for $42.50 plus service fees.

As part of Moore's highly anticipated return to music, the live concert tour was previously scheduled to stop at the Gothic on May 9, 2020, but that concert was canceled during the pandemic.

"It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians," said Moore in 2020. "I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse. It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again in its purest form, a real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe."

For full tour and ticket information, head to MandyMoore.com.

Mandy Moore 2022 Tour

June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

June 11 – Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Music Hall

June 12 – Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre of Durham

June 14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

June 15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

June 17 – Williamsburg, VA @ The Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg

June 18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Music Box at the Borgata

June 19 – Boston, MA @ Royale

June 21 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

June 22 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ The Danforth Music Hall

June 23 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

June 25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

July 6 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center

July 07 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

July 08 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

July 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

July 11- Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

July 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

July 14 – Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

July 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

July 17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

July 18 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

July 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

July 21 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

July 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

July 24 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

