'This Is Us' star announces US tour with Denver stop

DENVER — Singer, songwriter and This Is Us actress Mandy Moore has announced her new North American tour will visit Colorado this summer.
Moore will perform at Denver's Gothic Theatre on July 14, 2022.
Tickets for the 16-and-older Denver concert go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com for $42.50 plus service fees.
As part of Moore's highly anticipated return to music, the live concert tour was previously scheduled to stop at the Gothic on May 9, 2020, but that concert was canceled during the pandemic.
"It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians," said Moore in 2020. "I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse. It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again in its purest form, a real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe."
For full tour and ticket information, head to MandyMoore.com.
RELATED: 'This Is Us' final season premieres
RELATED: 'This is Us' to end after 6 seasons
Mandy Moore 2022 Tour
- June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
- June 11 – Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Music Hall
- June 12 – Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre of Durham
- June 14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
- June 15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
- June 17 – Williamsburg, VA @ The Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg
- June 18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Music Box at the Borgata
- June 19 – Boston, MA @ Royale
- June 21 – Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse
- June 22 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ The Danforth Music Hall
- June 23 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
- June 25 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
- July 6 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center
- July 07 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater
- July 08 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre
- July 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
- July 11- Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
- July 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
- July 14 – Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
- July 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
- July 17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
- July 18 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
- July 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
- July 21 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
- July 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
- July 24 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEO: Next with Kyle Clark
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.