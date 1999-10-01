Marc Anthony books concert at Denver's Ball Arena

An ambassador of Latin music and culture, Marc Anthony has announced his 23-city tour will visit Colorado.

DENVER — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Marc Anthony has announced his new tour will stop in Colorado later this year.

The “Marc Anthony Tour” will play in 23 cities including a Denver concert at Ball Arena on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

Tickets for the Denver show go on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The pre-sale for Anthony's tour is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28 at 10 a.m. VIP packages will be available, with reserved premium seating, a dedicated entrance, a merchandise gift, a commemorative VIP laminate, parking passes and more.

The nationwide tour is scheduled to kick off Aug. 27 in San Antonio.

> Above video: Colorado's big venues prepare to reopen.

Anthony is a six-time Grammy Award and Latin Grammy Award winner and the the top selling tropical salsa artist of all time.

The artist has also notched over 30 Billboard chart hits and over 7.1 billion views on YouTube.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999 with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.